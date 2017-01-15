Regina King secures production development deal with ABC

Regina King, along with her production company Royal Ties, has just signed a two-year deal with ABC Studios.

Under the deal, King will work to generate new ideas and new content for the studios, and King’s sister Reina will work with her as development executive in creating new projects for ABC.

While King is working with ABC, she has also signed on to “Seven Seconds,” a Netflix crime drama, so we’re excited to see King get to spread her creative wings.

