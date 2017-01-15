Teen girls beat woman for shaking her head in disapproval

A group of six teen girls has allegedly beat up a woman on a subway train and stolen her phone, all because she shook her head in disapproval of them.

The gang of girls was spotted on surveillance camera exiting the train after the attack on the 28-year-old in New York on December 23.

They beat the woman for shaking her head at them as they berated another train passenger, according to police. That passenger was elderly.

— New York mayor blasts Muslim woman for faking subway attack by Trump supporters —

During the attack, the woman was punched and kicked in the head and body until she dropped her cell phone. As soon as the phone hit the floor the girls grabbed it and fled the train.

The victim got off the train at a later stop and called police. No arrests have been made and police are searching for the female attackers.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

