Amid attacks on civil rights icon John Lewis, Donald Trump has canceled his visit to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

The plan had been to visit the museum in Washington, D.C. on Martin Luther King Day but the transition team has cited unspecified “scheduling issues” for the change.

Now, Trump plans to visit the museum after he has taken office.

President-elect Trump spent the holiday weekend publicly feuding with Lewis, a 16-term congressman who marched with Martin Luther King.

It began when Lewis said in an interview with NBC News that he does not feel that Trump is a “legitimate president.” That is when Trump unleashed his Twitter fury, claiming that Lewis was nothing but “talk, talk, talk, no action or results.”

Trump went on to say that Lewis’ district in Georgia is “in horrible shape and falling apart,” which is not actually true. The district is home to more than one Fortune 500 company, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, as well as Emory University, Georgia Tech and Atlanta’s airport.

Lewis has stated that he will not be attending Trump’s inauguration along with several Democrat lawmakers. Mike Pence has said that he hopes Lewis will reconsider and join them on Inauguration Day.

It was Lewis that introduced the legislation to found the museum back in 1988. He had to push for it for 15 years before he got President George W. Bush to sign it into law.

The museum has photos of Lewis speaking at the March on Washington in 1961 as well as his mugshot from his arrest during the Freedom Rides.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump stated that there had “never been a worse time to be a black person” in America. President Obama suggested Trump visit the museum and brush up on his black history.

Obama said that the President-elect seems to have “missed that whole civics lesson about slavery and Jim Crow.”

“We’ve got a museum for him to visit,” Obama stated.

“So he can tune in. We will educate him.”

Source:: The Grio

