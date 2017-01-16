Blac Chyna Accused Of Owing Estranged Managers $3 Million

Rob Kardashian’s fiancee Blac Chyna has been accused of failing to pay her management team at least $3 million in outstanding fees.

The former stripper-turned-model allegedly signed a 10-year deal with Jason Alston and Lincoln Hayes of Infinite Grind Multimedia back in June, 2007, entitling them to 50 per cent of her earnings throughout the duration of the contract.

They claim to have discovered Chyna, real name Angela White, when she was an exotic dancer in Washington, D.C., and helped to raise her profile by landing her covers on magazines like Black Men and Straight Stuntin.

However, the 28-year-old has allegedly cut off all contact with Alston and Hayes since settling down with Kim Kardashian’s brother last year – and now the managers are threatening legal action if she doesn’t pay up.

They believe the mother-of-two, who stars in U.S. reality show Rob & Chyna, owes a minimom of $3 million, although they are unsure of the exact figure as she has reportedly been making deals without Alston and Hayes’ involvement.

According to TMZ.com, the pair wants Chyna to pay them in full by June – or face them in court.

The model, who became engaged to Rob in April and gave birth to their daughter Dream in November, has declined to comment on the accusations.

The news emerges days after Chyna, who also shares son King Cairo with her ex-fiance, rapper Tyga, landed a legal break when her drink and drug charges relating to an arrest in Texas last year were dismissed.

The new mom was taken into custody on 30 January, 2016 and booked for public intoxication at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after reportedly attempting to board a flight to London while drunk. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance amid reports suggesting she had Ecstasy on her person.

Chyna posted bail shortly after her arrest, but she will no longer have to worry about the incident after the counts were dropped by authorities in Austin. No reason for the motion was given, reports E! News.

Source:: WENN – Blog

