Fifth Harmony Back To Rehearsals For First-time As Four-piece

Fifth Harmony have shared a snap from their first rehearsal as a four-piece, following the departure of Camila Cabello.

The band took to Instagram on Saturday to share a selfie as they prepared for their first performance as a foursome at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on 18 January.

“Back on the rehearsal grind. Let’s do this,” they captioned the snap.

The existing members of the girl group were reportedly informed of Cabello’s departure by her representatives last month, and chose to continue as a quartet, re-signing with Epic Records and Syco earlier this month, and they are expected to release a new album later this year.

The 19-year-old quit the Worth It hitmakers shortly after taping a final performance as a member of the band for the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve end-of-year TV special in America, and during a recent appearance on Lena Dunham’s podcast, the young singer complained she was “sexualised” during her time in the band.

“There’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualise us to just get more attention,” she said. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down…”

She added, “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

But it became too much for her towards the end of her time with the group, and now she’s offering her young fans a few words of wisdom: “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

