Brandy & Jenifer Lewis Want Fans to Get Active

Brandy and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis have teamed up to create a slew of hilarious videos that have had people laughing “in these streets.” But as we approach the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States of America, many–especially Black folks–are uneasy about what his administration will bring and are gearing up for a fight.

Over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend, Brandy and Lewis once again took to the ‘gram to send fans a message: get to work.

Joined by veteran actress and singer Roz Ryan, the trio shared a Nina Simone quote about the responsibility of artists before launching into a soulful plea for folks to stay engaged and fight for justice.

“An artist’s duty is to reflect the times.” –Nina Simone From “Jenifer Lewis & Dem,” with love to the people #InTheseStreets #50millionofus #300millionofus #teardownthatwall #thetimehascome #mlk #mlkday17 @jeniferlewisforreal @rlunaryan @4everbrandy

A video posted by b r a n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Welp, if that doesn’t get you #inthesestreets to advocate for the causes you believe in, I don’t know what will.

