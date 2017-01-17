Issa Rae and Jussie Smollett team up for new YouTube series ‘Giants’

Issa Rae and Jussie Smollett are teaming up in an upcoming web series from Issa Rae’s production company set to hit this winter season.

The show, called Giants, will look at “three black millennials” as they approach age 30 and realize that, despite their age, they don’t know how to do anything like “adulting.”

“Giants explores social issues that are either ignored or stigmatized by the black community,” Bland said in a press release. “And regardless of race, these characters’ experiences are relatable to almost anyone because they learn the hard way that when life kicks your a**, you either lie down or fight back.”

Giants hits YouTube on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

