Talladega College band raises nearly $600K for Trump inauguration

The Talladega College Great Tornado Band has raised over $500,000 on its GoFundMe page as they prepare to march at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The band set up the page in order to raise the necessary $75,000 to be able to attend, and donations have poured in to support the band despite the controversy surrounding the decision of the HBCU to send their band.

On the GoFundMe page, the band asked for people’s support to “give students an opportunity to have a memorable experience to see first hand a transition of power and other events.”

The band is still taking donations here.

Source:: The Grio

