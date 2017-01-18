Welp, the cat is out of the bag. Singer Chrisette Michele has made the daring decision to perform at President-Elect Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities. According to sources involved with the planning, this deal was reached a week ago but has been totally under wraps, for obvious reasons.

Apparently, the artist’s team feared she would undergo extreme criticism and waited as long possible for the news to break.

After Jennifer Holiday reneged on her decision to perform at the inauguration earlier this week, calling it a “lapse of judgement,” Trump has been struggling to secure and retain talent for his big day, especially those with a heavy dose of melanin.

The president-elect even downsized and changed the scope of his inauguration claiming that he is going for a “low-key” celebration.

Michele was initially asked to sing, “Intentional” featuring Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett, who also performed at BET’s Celebration of Gospel Awards a year ago.

After two out the three artist declined, that plan fell through. According sources close to her team, Michele only agreed to perform as long as she can sing R&B. The Grammy winner has not made the announcement herself, and so far, has failed to comment.

But let’s just say Black Twitter is not happy!

Y’all talking about cancelling Chrisette Michele now like y’all didn’t let her last album debut at #72 on the charts. 😂

— Shane Ravello 🇹🇹 (@ShaneRavello) January 18, 2017

When black folks find out Chrisette Michele is sangin’ for Trump! pic.twitter.com/kzNQGSCHFN

— E. Mo Black 😭 (@EmoNegro1) January 18, 2017

Rick Ross did not put you on ‘Aston Martin Music’ for you to betray us like this! @ChrisetteM @NYDNgossip pic.twitter.com/chUjqDMbv0

— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) January 18, 2017

What do you think about Black stars performing at Trump’s inaugural festivities?

The post Chrisette Michele Performing at the Inauguration? appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

