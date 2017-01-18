Quantcast

Eartha Kitt’s Iconic Beauty Through the Years

The legendary actress Eartha Kitt made 81 years young today. Join us as we stroll down memory lane, gawking over her beauty and grace on our covers!

In May of 1954, Kitt posed as she shared her story of living without love.

Rocking a hot bikini, in July of 1952, Kitt tells JET how she claimed her overnight Broadway fame.

Looking like a boss, Kitt slays, we mean lays, as her counterparts pose in swim suits with toned bodies! (July 1974)

In June 1973, Kitt teaches dance in Watts – South Central L.A.

Serving face before it became a thing, this beauty gives us the scoop on what women entertainers thought of one another! (Feb. 1955)

What is your favorite Eartha Kitt cover?

