Is This New White House Advisor Racist?

The White House adviser appointed by Donald J. Trump has a controversial record when it comes to issues of race.

Reed Cordish was recently appointed to the position of assistant to the president for Intergovernmental and Technology Initiatives. And according to the Daily Beast, Cordish’s family corporation, Cordish Companies, has faced multiple lawsuits accusing businesses it owns of horrific racist practices.

Entertainment Concepts Investors, Cordish Companies subsidiary, of which Reed is president, owns and runs nightspots all over the country. The corporation’s biggest holdings are in Power and Light District (nicknamed the “Power and White District”), by patrons who are all-too-aware of the area’s discriminatory practices.

A lawsuit against Cordish Companies claims that there was an organized plan to “lighten up” their nightspots. Christina Martinez is a former manager at a Cordish club. She testified about the practice.

“A ‘rabbit’ was a White kid who got free drinks to go around the District, do whatever he wanted, so long as he singled out Blacks and started confrontations with them,” she said.

Thomas Alexitch, one former rabbit, confirmed the scheme in a sworn affidavit. He said that in addition to free drinks, he earned up to $150 a night.

Two separate lawsuits against the Power and Light District, a half-million-square-foot downtown shopping and entertainment center, allege the center has a dark reputation among the city’s Black community.

Dante Combs and Adam Williams sued as lead plaintiffs in 2014. The $5 million class-action racial-discrimination case ended in Cordish’s business winning an initial ruling in a federal district court, but Combs and Williams are appealing the decision.

Combs and Williams said they were beaten and harassed by White men employed by the Cordish company to “lighten up” its clubs as part of a long-running campaign to keep away Black people.

So far, Trump’s transition team has not responded on the allegations.

