Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrating After Political Prisoner’s Release

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda is celebrating after learning U.S. leader Barack Obama has pardoned Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Lopez Rivera in one of his final acts as President.

The Hamilton creator and star was in London on Tuesday when he discovered Rivera was among the 64 prisoners pardoned by Obama.

The Vietnam War veteran became the Iongest-held political prisoner in the history of Puerto Rico after being sentenced to 70 years in prison for “seditious conspiracy” back in 1981. He will be released in May.

Miranda took to social media to celebrate the news of his release, tweeting: “Sobbing with gratitude here in London.

OSCAR LOPEZ RIVERA IS COMING HOME. THANK YOU, @POTUS.”

He also offered to put Hamilton on in Chicago, Illinois, where Rivera has been imprisoned for over three decades, upon his release.

Artists like Residente and Ricky Martin have been campaigning for Rivera’s release for years.

