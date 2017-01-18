Trump takes credit for jobs he didn’t help save or create

General Motors announced on Tuesday that it would be investing $1 billion in its U.S. plants and either creating or retaining 1,500 jobs. And Donald Trump wasted absolutely no time in taking credit for it.

“With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our country and with the massive cost reductions I have negotiated on military purchases and more, I believe the people are seeing ‘big stuff,’” Trump wrote on Twitter.

— Marc Lamont Hill slams Trump surrogate as ‘mediocre Negro’ —

However, Trump was not mentioned in GM’s announcement, and the company stated that the move was simply part of its “increased focus on overall efficiency over the last four years.” GM also noted that they invested $2.9 billion in US operations last year, so this is nothing new.

“This is something we’ve been undertaking for some period of time,” Craig Glidden, the company’s general counsel, said.

Just two weeks ago, Trump threatened GM in particular when he said that the company was sending its Chevy Cruzes to be manufactured in Mexico tax-free. “Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!” he wrote on Twitter.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

