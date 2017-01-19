ESPN announcer compares Venus Williams to ‘gorilla’

During the Australian Open, ESPN’s Doug Adler compared Venus Williams to a gorilla while he was commentating on the match between her and Stefanie Voegele.

“She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You see Venus move in (and) put the gorilla effect on. Charging,” Adler said during the match.

Of course, ever since Adler made the comment, he has been under fire for the offensive comparison, as fans are completely furious with him.

Check out the clip of the commentary below.

Do you find this comment offensive? Commentator says #VenusWilliams put the “gorilla” effect on her opponent.

A video posted by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Source:: The Grio

