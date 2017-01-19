The Women’s March on Washington has an exciting line-up of musicians slated to perform this weekend.

According to a press release sent to JETMAG.com, Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo will be among artists performing at the march on Jan. 21.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” said Janelle Monáe. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

In addition to the performers, Questlove and Rakim will join the Artist Table. It’s a diverse group of artists, musicians, actors, writers and creatives who are supporting the Women’s March on Washington and sister Marches around the country.

“The march intends to send a bold message to the incoming Presidential administration on their first day in office, to leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, Governors and state Congresses, and to the world,” the release states. “We stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.”

The march is led by a national coordinating committee, volunteer organizers and numerous partner organizations from all 50 states. For more information, visit www.womensmarch.com.

The post Janelle Monáe to Perform at Women’s March appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

