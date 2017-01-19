John Singleton’s ‘Rebel’ Series Premiering on BET

John Singleton’s creative juices are flowing and he’s bring a string of content to the small screen.

Back in September, FX picked up Singleton’s 10-episode drama, Snowfall, which will explore LA’s crack epidemic during the 1980s. Following that announcement, CW ordered his faith-based urban drama, Straight Outta Heaven, to series.

On March 28, the filmmaker and director’s Rebel will premiere on BET. The scripted drama series takes on the complex and conflicted relationship between the Black community and police.

A release sent to JET breaks down the crime drama:

Rebel (Danielle Moné Truitt) is a police officer who leaves the force after being under an intense Internal Affair/criminal investigation for shooting her partner with hopes of preventing him from shooting her younger brother. She then continues her fight against crime as a private investigator, while struggling with her brother’s murder and defending herself from the dirty cops who are out for revenge.

Rebel also boast an amazing cast including Giancarlo Esposito (Lieutenant Charles Gold, Rebel’s Friend and Mentor), Mykelti Williamson (Rene Knight, Rebel’s Father), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (TJ, Rebel’s Ex-husband), LaTanya Richardson(Detective Traylynn Jones, Mack’s New Partner), and Brandon Quinn (Mack, Rebel’s Former Partner).

Jill Scott is composing the music for the show’s pilot!

Catch the series premiere, March 28, 9pm ET on BET.

