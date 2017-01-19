New Admin Mulls Drastic Cuts to Arts, Others

The pain from a Donald Trump administration in certain areas could be felt very soon if proposals from the President-elect’s transition team come to fruition.

The team met with some White House staff and outlined its plan for reducing federal red tape and saving $10.5 trillion over a decade, according to The Hill, and the cuts being looked at are drastic. Funding for the the Commerce and Energy Departments would be slashed, the plan says, as well as the Departments of Transportation, Justice and State.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized and the National Endowment for the Arts would be eliminated, The Hill reports. Other entities that would be targeted include the Minority Business Development Agency, the Economic Development Administration, and the International Trade Administration.

The cuts are being discussed at the White House budget office by Russ Vought, a member of the Republican Study Committee, and John Gray, who worked with House Speaker Paul Ryan when he headed the House Budget Committee.

The two men are constructing the basics of a document that displays the incoming Trump administration’s policies and is expected within 45 days of the inauguration. The administration’s complete budget, is expected within the new president’s first 100 days and is supposed to have appropriations language and a long-term analysis.

The budget would still have to get past Congress to be approved by Trump, however, and legislators are responsible for approving the budget and appropriating funds. In 2015, The Hill says, with a House controlled by Republicans, the budget put forth by the Republican Study Committee failed by 132 to 294 votes.

Image: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

