Spike Lee bans Chrisette Michele from series over Trump performance

Chrisette Michele has been facing tremendous backlash over her decision to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump, and the latest consequence of her decision is that Spike Lee has decided not to use her music in his newest project.

“Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth,” Lee said on social media.

Michele, for her part, has addressed the backlash, writing:

My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind “These Stones”, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.

I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters”. I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.

Source:: The Grio

