Suspect in Orlando Cop Shooting Curses Out Judge

The man who eluded police for a week after allegedly fatally shooting a sergeant appeared in court and launched a profane tirade at the judge on Thursday.

“They done took my eye, broke my nose, broke my jaw,” said a bruised and bandaged Markeith Loyd, who was arrested earlier after a lengthy manhunt, swearing as he described crawling out to the road to be arrested. “I didn’t resist.”

Loyd, 41, is accused in the slaying of Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton at a Wal-Mart on Jan. 9 during a gunfire exchange as she attempted to arrest him in connection with the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

He declared that many of the accusations against him are “made up” and complained that he was roughed up by police after the caught up with him Tuesday night.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Loyd appeared flanked by two police officers in an Orlando courtroom on charges including first-degree murder and unlawful killing of an unborn child in the December 13 death of Sade Dixon who had had been seeing.

Most suspects appear with a lawyer and remain silent while the judge reads the charges in these initial hearings. But Loyd said he planned to represent himself, and disputing the charges.

Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney tried to stop Loyd from continuing, warning him that everything he said was being recorded, but he remained combative.

“Y’all portraying this s**t to the news people like I just went there and shot this girl when there were other guns found on the scene,” he said. “…A gun was pulled on me first, but y’all acting like I just went there and shot her.”

Bigney ordered Loyd held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

The hearing was to discuss charges related to the shooting death of Dixon. Charges in the death of Clayton are still forthcoming.

The judge said another hearing will be scheduled to determine who will represent Loyd. And when she finally told officers to remove him from the courtroom, Loyd turned to the judge and said “f*** you!”

Image: Markeith Loyd attends his initial court appearance in Orlando. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool

The post Suspect in Orlando Cop Shooting Curses Out Judge appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

