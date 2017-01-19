Waka Flocka Really Did This With a Trump Jersey
So…folks aren’t feeling Trump, but so far no celebrity has so publicly communicated their disdain for the President-elect like Waka Flocka Flame.
Footage collected by TMZ shows the “Round of Applause” rapper grabbing a jersey with Donald Trump’s name on it from the audience and wiping his behind with it.
The incident occurred while Waka was performing at the Georgia Theatre when he noticed a fan wearing the paraphernalia.
Well…talk about a mean streak.
Watch the very vile, yet interesting act below…at your own risk of course.
