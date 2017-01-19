So…folks aren’t feeling Trump, but so far no celebrity has so publicly communicated their disdain for the President-elect like Waka Flocka Flame.

Footage collected by TMZ shows the “Round of Applause” rapper grabbing a jersey with Donald Trump’s name on it from the audience and wiping his behind with it.

The incident occurred while Waka was performing at the Georgia Theatre when he noticed a fan wearing the paraphernalia.

Well…talk about a mean streak.

Watch the very vile, yet interesting act below…at your own risk of course.

The post Waka Flocka Really Did This With a Trump Jersey appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

