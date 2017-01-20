Bella & Gigi Hadid’s Brother Finds Love With Actress – Report

The model brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid has landed himself a Transformers star.

Anwar Hadid is reportedly dating actress Nicole Peltz, who portrayed the daughter of Mark Wahlberg’s character in 2014′s Transformers: Age of Extinction.

The couple was spotted sharing a bit of lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, amid rumors of a new romance.

The 17-year-old and his new girlfriend left Il Pastaio hand in hand.

Peltz alluded to a possible romance between her and the new face of Hugo Boss when she posted a sultry photo of the pair on Instagram last week.

Anwar’s new relationship comes as his big sisters are at opposite ends of the love spectrum – Gigi has sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a band on her wedding finger recently. The model has been dating singer Zayn Malik for almost a year.

Meanwhile, sister Bella broke up with her longtime boyfriend The Weeknd in September. The pair reunited on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris at the end of November, but he has since moved on to singer Selena Gomez.

The new couple was spotted hugging and kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, California earlier this month.

Peltz was previously rumored to be dating Justin Bieber back in the Spring of 2016.

Source:: WENN – Blog

