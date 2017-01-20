Cuba Gooding Jr. Files For Divorce

Cuba Gooding, Jr. has filed for divorce almost two years after he and his wife separated.

The Oscar winner’s wife Sara Gooding submitted documents to separate from the actor in 2014, and now sources tell TMZ the American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson star has responded by seeking a divorce.

Gooding is also requesting joint custody of the couple’s 10-year-old daughter and is willing to provide spousal support but is asking to retain any earnings acquired after Sara filed for separation.

This would include income generated from the acclaimed anthology series, which earned the actor a number of top awards nominations.

The pair wed in 1994.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

