‘House of Cards’ seems to address Trump: ‘Democracy is overrated’

House of Cards has released the promo for its fifth season, and it’s no mistake that they released it on the same day as the inauguration.

In the promo, which was shared on Twitter with the phrase, “We make the terror,” an upside down flag can be seen waving in front of the Capitol Building along with a creepy track of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The series runs under the tagline “democracy is overrated” and follows actor Kevin Spacey, who used to be a rep for South Carolina, on a ruthless path to the presidency.

Season five of House of Cards will return on May 30.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj

— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

Source:: The Grio

