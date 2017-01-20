We’re Loving the ‘Optimistic Challenge’

I don’t know about you, but many of us are feeling some type of way today. Barack Obama has left the White House, Donald Trump is officially the 45th president of the United States, Republicans are itching snatch healthcare from millions of Americans, and many of us are concerned about how this new Administration’s policies will affect our communities. In spite of all of the uncertainty in the nation, joy still remains. And Chicago emcee Chance the Rapper hopes to encourage fans to cultivate more of it.

It all started when viral video sensation Jay Versace posted a clip of him and his friends grooving to the Sounds of Blackness hit, “Optimistic,” earlier this month.

2017 GOT ME FEELING LIKE pic.twitter.com/kWjQFjM0wD

— JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 13, 2017

Apparently, Chance saw the video and decided to recreate the moment with his homies. On the eve of Trump’s inauguration, Lil Chano shared the video on social media with the hashtag #OptimisticChallenge.

#optimisticchallenge pic.twitter.com/eIlZtZ264k — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 20, 2017

While both videos are super cute and fun to watch, many found a deeper meaning in seeing a group of young Black men exhibiting such unabashed happiness.

The #OptimisticChallenge illuminates #BlackBoyJoy and it’s so beautiful to watch. 😍☺️

— Jori A. Smith (@Love_Jori) January 20, 2017

Black people, please stick together in this Trump era and be carefree and happy as you can be #optimisticchallenge pic.twitter.com/867U79ZodY

— iMinikon | ▲ (@iMinikon) January 20, 2017

Others just took a moment to also dance.

Mom: What do you even do in school

Me: pic.twitter.com/bLTGAYRGdv

— IamTristan (@Tristvn__) January 17, 2017

While the #OptimisticChallenge hasn’t quite caught on as fast as things like the #UNameItChallenge, we sure hope it does.

