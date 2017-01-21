Chrissy Teigen Bombarded by Racist Paparazzi

Chrissy Teigen is known for being being outspoken, so it was no surprise when she put a crazy paparazzi in his place.

While traveling with her husband John Legend, in JFK airport, the two were approached by a paparazzi directing his questions towards Legend. Teigen went to Twitter to share the incident:

Also, john is right next to me. The balls.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Teigen added that she was initially kind to the paparazzi answering his questions, before he flipped the script, throwing out racist scenarios. Her fans were equally as disgusted and outraged. One even said, “you should’ve dragged ‘em sis.” Teigen responded logically:

Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit. https://t.co/EE6DlhnjfJ

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

It’s safe to say that paparazzi once identified won’t be keeping his job much longer, we’re sure he didn’t run those questions by his boss before hand.

