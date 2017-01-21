One day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of protesters are coming to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington.

“Sister Marches are solidarity events inspired by the Women’s March on Washington, and organized by volunteers around the world. If you can’t make it to Washington, D.C. on January 21, join or host a Sister March near you,” the Washington organizer’s website states.

There are almost 700 marches planned throughout the world, with 2 million expected participants, and people are coming from all walks of life.

— Trump presidency is a threat to women’s health —

It’s bringing out some serious solidarity in women everywhere, including one flight attendant who gave a shoutout to the “nasty women” who were headed to the march, a reference to a derogatory insult hurled at Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

“I just want to know, how many of you are going to the March on Washington?” the Spirit Airlines flight attendant asked.

“You guys are going to the Women’s March, right? Let’s get a round of applause for all the nasty women on board,” she said. “Stay safe, stay hydrated, have a good time, watch out for your fellow sisters. Just remember, we don’t take no ‘ish’ from no man.”

Check out video from the march as well as from the flight below.

Love a nasty woman flight attendant Starting our wknd of amazing women because we can’t give up! @SpiritAirlines #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/bWj89inKtJ

— Flor Blake (@FlorBlake) January 20, 2017

Source:: The Grio

