In Washington D.C. and cities across the United States and around the world, demonstrations are taking place in response to the inauguration of President Trump. The Women’s March on Washington is expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital to shout a message of social justice and women’s rights.

Watch a livestream of the event, taking place all day Saturday. Click “play” below.

Image: Women rally at Capitol Hill as they make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. AP / Jose Luis Magana

The post [WATCH LIVE] Women’s March on Washington appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

