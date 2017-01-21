White supremacist Richard Spencer sucker-punched during TV interview

While white supremacist Richard Spencer was giving a TV interview in Washington, he was sucker-punched by a protester.

On Friday, Spencer was speaking about the anti-Trump protests and denouncing the violence he said was present in the protests when a masked protester decided to show him firsthand what he was claiming the protesters were all about. The man rushed forward to hit Spencer in the cheek, and cameras captured the moment the alt-right leader was hit.

At first, Spencer seemed to brush off the attack, writing on Twitter, “I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch.”

But then he posted a 10-minute video calling the assault a “terrible thing,” saying, “Someone came out of nowhere, and punched me. He didn’t really land one, and it didn’t hurt that much. But it was pretty remarkable.”

He claimed that he was being interviewed after the incident when the same man came back to punch him in the head. Others moved in to protect him as another protester tried to spit at him.

“This was three physical assaults, really serious physical assaults, that occurred,” he said. “They occurred in the most cowardly fashion possible.”

