The Secret Service plans to open an investigation into Madonna after she stated during the Women’s March On Washington that she has thought about “blowing up the White House.”

While sporting a black p*ssyhat she also said the F-word four times, causing broadcasters to have to apologize since they were airing the broadcast live.

She talked about the rate she has felt over Trump being elected, saying that she had thought about “blowing up the White House” but knew that it “wouldn’t change anything.”

The final decision to prosecute will fall on the US Attorney’s Office. The Secret Service has declined to comment on their investigation.

Madonna has more to say than that however. She said, “We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

Half a million protesters cheered her on.

— Idris Elba denies rumors that he’s sleeping with Madonna —

Madonna was not the only celebrity to speak out against Trump. Ashley Judd was just one of the many who took to the stage. She recited a poem written by a 19-year-old Tennessee native.

“I feel Hitler in these streets, a mustache traded for a toupee,

“I am a nasty woman,’ she went on, referencing Donald’s infamous attack on Hillary Clinton. “I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust.

“I’m not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol, your wet dreams infused with your own genes,

“I’m not as nasty as confederate flags being tattooed across my cities, maybe the south is actually going to rise, maybe for some it never really fell.”

Jud then led a chant of “I’m a nasty woman” to raucous applause and cheering.

“And our p***ies ain’t for grabbing, they’re for reminding you that our walls are stronger than America’s ever will be.

“Our p*****s are for our pleasure, for birthing new generations of filthy, vulgar, nasty, proud, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Sikh, generations of nasty women.

“So what today means is that we are far from the end, today marks the beginning, the beginning of our story.

“The revolution starts here, the fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal, lets march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid.

“That we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity, and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity.”

‘And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, “f*** you”,’ she proclaimed.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

