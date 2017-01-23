Congress introduces bill to remove U.S. from United Nations

Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, has sponsored the “American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017,” a proposed House resolution that would remove the United States from the United Nations.

In addition to suggesting that the United States should remove itself from the United Nations, the bill proposes that the United Nations remove their headquarters from the United States. It also proposes that the United States withdraw from the World Health Organization.

According to the website for Congress, the bill was introduced on Jan. 3 and then referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

If it passes, the bill would take effect two years after it is signed.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

