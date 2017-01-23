John Legend called a ‘monkey’ by paparazzo

Last week, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to dish on a paparazzo calling her husband John Legend a “monkey.”

“Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Now, Legend is responding to the incident in a video for Variety from the Sundance Film Festival, saying, “We were right next to each other and we looked at each other like, ‘Did he really just say that?’ And he really said it.”

“We saw with the former president, [Barack] Obama, whenever people wanted to discount him or discount his wife, they compared them to apes. And we’ve seen that frequently. I’m not hurt by someone saying that to me because I’m smarter, I’m stronger. I look down on that person that would say something like that.”

