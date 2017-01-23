OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ makes Season 2 Return!

OWN’s hit series, Greenleaf, returns with season two this spring and the plot thickens.

In a release sent to JET, the second season is laid out as follows:

The Greenleaf family tree will split at the root as Jacob (Lamman Rucker, “Why Did I Get Married?”) ventures off to begin his new career with long-time rival church Triumph Ministries, breaking faith with his father, Bishop James Greenleaf (Emmy-winner Keith David, “Community”) while his mother, Lady Mae Greenleaf (Golden Globe nominee and Emmy-winner Lynn Whitfield, “The Josephine Baker Story”), struggles with Jacob’s decision to abandon the family. Meanwhile, after exposing her Uncle Mac’s (GregAlan Williams, “The Accountant”) crimes, but failing to bring him to justice, Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge, “The Night Shift”) finds herself intrigued with someone new, Darius Nash (guest star Rick Fox, “Dope”), a local journalist who’s been closely following the ongoing threats plaguing the Greenleaf empire. Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”) also returns in her guest starring role as Mavis McCready, the sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a close confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

Filled with a bed of secrets and dirt on their hands, will the family maintain their respected presence in the spiritual community?

Tune-in to OWN on March 15 at 10pm ET, to watch another round of the unfolding. After the first eight episodes, the season will pick up again in summer 2017 with the remaining eight.

Get a sneak peek below.

