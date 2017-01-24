Jermaine Jackson’s Son Is A First-time Father

There’s another Jackson in the world – Jermaine’s son Jermaine Jackson Ii is a first-time dad.

The 39-year-old and his wife Asa Soltan Rahmati welcomed little Soltan into the world on Friday.

On Monday, the new mom told Us Weekly magazine, ”Our lives have completed changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed.”

The star of reality TV show Shahs of Sunset confirmed she was six months pregnant in October 2016, revealing, “I feel amazing. Being pregnant has been such a beautiful experience.”

Jermaine is one of his dad’s nine kids.

Soltan is the second new addition to the Jackson clan this year – Jermaine’s aunt Janet Jackson gave birth to her son Eissa on January 3.

