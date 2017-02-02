Best Getaways Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We use our zodiac signs to guide us through love, business, and even this thing called life. Our ever changing moods and desires can even be blamed on what collection of stars we were born under. I know I blame my taste for the finer things on being a Taurus as often as I can! But what do our zodiac signs say about our travel life? If you need a little help from above when it comes to deciding which getaway is right for you, check out this fun little guide, and if your wallet starts to complain…just blame it on your zodiac sign!

CAPRICORN

Capricorn is an earth sign, so getting out into nature is the place to be for the zodiac’s goat. They want to be somewhere with lush scenery like a rainforest or a tropical island. They also enjoy places that allow them to relax and take in the scenery, but have enough activities to keep them entertained.

Where to go: St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino – Frigate Bay, St. Kitts

Calling all Capricorns! This Earth sign symbolizes the first creature that emerged from the sea and ascended the mountain – so you’ll feel right at home lounging on the beautiful honey brown beaches and exploring the exotic landscape of St. Kitts. Capricorns desire the perfect balance between relaxing while soaking in the scenery and pushing themselves to their limit – and at St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, you’ll get the best of both worlds! Have the adventure of a lifetime, zip-line through the Kittian rainforest or enjoy an exhilarating hike up Mount Liamuiga, the island’s dormant volcano – and when you’re ready to relax, head to the beach with an island-inspired cocktail, indulge in a spa treatment, or roast s’mores at the beach bonfire.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius’ tend to be some of the most progressive and friendly out of the zodiac signs. They like to live with no strings attached, mixing that with their amazing way with people, they make excellent socialites. Those born under this sign fit perfectly in modern locations that involve people engagement and lots of energy.

Where to go: Stanton South Beach – Miami, Florida

Aquarius babies will definitely find a cosmic connection to this South Beach hotel. Known to be social butterflies, Aquarians can mix and mingle with guests and locals on the newly renovated grounds of Marriott Stanton South Beach. Just one step off property, guests can enjoy splashing around in SoFi’s (South of Fifth’s) popular beaches or at the boutique hotel’s refurbished pool deck boasting two large swimming pools, and an adjacent lounge area where sipping cocktails from in-house restaurant Deco Blue — the only restaurant on Ocean Drive where nothing is between you and views of the ocean’s horizon — is a must! The Stanton hotel heats things up even more this summer by greeting guests with their “Where to Mingle” tip cards for singles and socialites, which list top spots in town for hanging out with new friends. The property’s central spot is also the perfect home-base for mingling at Miami’s hottest nightlife life, dining and shopping spots.

PISCES

Pisces thrives as soon as they feel the mist of an ocean-breeze. That’s why a beach destination will always be the perfect escape for this water-sign. The fish of the zodiac always want lots of room to roam though and will need more than a beautiful beach to feel stimulated. Plenty of watersports and island excursions will make for an ideal Pisces getaway.

Where to go: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino – Palm Beach, Aruba

As the zodiac’s fish, Pisces always love a good beach. With turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, swim-up bars, toes-in-the-sand dinners, and water sports meeting their needs, Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is the ideal spot for this water sign to take a plunge. This picture-perfect beachfront resort has everything they need for a fun-filled vacation with nine restaurants and bars, nightly entertainment, a lively casino, a free-form pool with cascading waterfalls, an adults-only pool, tropical palapas ideal for beach lounging, and delicious Aruban cuisine. But even a water sign like Pisces can get restless after lounging around for a few days. Not to worry! Just minutes away from the property, the resort’s partner companies can arrange SUP Yoga classes, beach tennis, kite or windsurfing lessons, and snorkeling or ATV excursions to explore the island. Aruba’s motto is ‘One Happy Island’ and any Pisces who visits is sure to have a happy dip… er, trip!

ARIES

Aries are adventurous sorts who easily get restless, which is why Costa Rica is the perfect destination for you. Think endless hiking trails to explore, zip-lining through the rainforest canopy, and plenty other adventures for thrill-seekers. Rappelling down a volcano, anyone?

Where to go: Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa – Arenal, Costa Rica

Adrenaline-junkie Aeries can get their adventure fix with activities such as zip-lining, horseback riding, whitewater rafting and hiking to the La Fortuna waterfall. Just minutes away from all the action, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is a haven for adventurous travelers who want to play by day and spa by sunset. Spread across 900 acres of primary and secondary rainforest near the Arenal Volcano, the resort envelops guests in a maze of lush green and exotic flora with thermal springs and cascading waterfalls naturally heated by the volcano’s magma. Open air spa bungalows where treatments are rendered to the sounds of rushing streams and local wildlife are the perfect way to unwind after a day of exploring the tropical rainforest.

TAURUS

Taurus is the zodiac’s luxury-lover who appreciates the finer things in life, like a leisure spa day and high thread-count sheets. This Earth-sign also enjoys a soothing and relaxing escape surrounded by nature or lush landscape, just as long as they can make their facial treatment. Don’t forget the champagne!

Where to go: Il Salviatino – Fiesole, Italy

Luxury-loving Taurus who enjoys the finer things in life will feel right at home at Il Salviatino, a lavishly refurbished Renaissance villa set within the sloping hills of Fiesole, yet only a stone’s throw away from the Florence city centre. Surrounded by a lush private park, this 15th century, 5-star villa and hotel possesses some of the most stunning views of the Tuscan capital. Taurus adore comfort and like being surrounded by pleasing, soothing things. Along these lines, they also favor a good meal and a fine wine which can be found at La Cucina, the hotel’s restaurant serving up authentic Italian dishes and aperitifs made from their very own organic vegetable garden. But what about luxurious spa treatments? Taurus can choose among many treatments including soaking in a freestanding ancient Roman tub during a ‘Champagne Bubble Bath’ under original ceiling frescos. Doesn’t get much more luxurious than that! As if the luxe amenities and lush backdrop weren’t enough to satisfy this Earth sign, they can join a certified truffle hunter and his dog to review the basics of this coveted ingredient before embarking on an experience that explores the secret world of the Tuscan truffle through the local forest. Time for Taurus everywhere to indulge on their perfect escape.

GEMINI

Gemini’s love an opportunity to talk and socialize, and they thrive in this type of environment. They can thank the planet Mercury for this. The perfect trip for Gemini includes booking a flight to an exciting city where they chat up the locals, learn a new language, and enjoy a cultural night life.

Where To Go: San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Those who fall under the Gemini months have a love of music, socializing with nearly anyone, and taking trips around town, which makes San Juan the perfect place for this air sign to discover. This town is full of street art, colorful buildings, and locals dancing to street music that will be the soundtrack to your experience. Geminis can feed their sense of adventure with a trip to the peaceful and beautiful bioluminescent bays or they relax on the resort’s pristine beach (arguably the best beach in San Juan), which allows for colorful views of sunsets and meeting new people who also enjoy frolicking in the sand. San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is in the heart of trendy Condado and close to Old San Juan, both of which are great neighborhoods to hop on a bike and explore.

CANCER

Cancer is the zodiac’s more conservative sign that finds comfort in staying at home, so when they do leave home they enjoy traveling to serene locations that have the essential elements for a quiet getaway. As a water sign, those born under Cancer are very intuitive and feel at peace by the water.

Where to go: French Leave Resort – Eleuthera Island, Bahamas

Those with Cancer as their horoscope sign are known for enjoying the quieter affairs in life, including peaceful vacations. Situated on the tranquil, Caribbean island of Eleuthera, French Leave Resort is the ideal getaway for Cancer travelers seeking a luxurious escape away from life’s daily hustle and bustle. Just steps away from guest villas, vacationers can lounge under covered cabanas along the translucent cerulean water or stroll through the pink sand beach with a cold glass of Bahamian lemonade in hand. Notorious for enjoying sand between toes and getaways by the water, French Leave Resort makes for the ultimate vacation for the water sign. The story of French Leave Resort is the story of escape — and here that’s just what you’ll get.

LEO

Leos are famous for their big personalities who love celebration and excitement. It’s the sign of the sun, the leader, and the thespian. Outgoing Leos will most enjoy a party destination where they can be their bold selves, maybe capture a little spotlight, and dance the night away.

Where to go: Hedonism II – Negril, Jamaica

For the fiery Leo there’s no better place to turn up the heat than Negril, Jamaica’s Hedonism II. This clothing-optional, adults-only, all-inclusive beach resort is the perfect place for confident and bold Leos to bare it all by day and party like the roaring lions they are by night. Blazing sunsets and scotch bonnet peppers won’t be the only things that bring in the fire. Hedonism II is a judgment-free haven where guests can feel liberated, confident, sexy, and even frisky, all while in nothing but their birthday suits! From nightly entertainment and events likes toga foam parties to nude snorkeling and catamaran excursions to bottomless premium cocktails on a private beach, everything Hedonism II has to offer is as free as a Leo’s inhibitions.

VIRGO

Virgos tend to admire the details, so every experience is an opportunity to learn for them. This Earth sign can be a bit of a health nut, so a trip that offers an escape from the city to enjoy the beauty of nature while breathing in the fresh air is right up their alley.

Where to go: Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel – Petén, Guatamala

The Virgo is known for its active and adventurous personality, unable to sit still, and always preferably surrounded in mother earth’s beautiful nature. That’s why Virgos will find their happy place at Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, a property set on the shore of Quexil Lagoon in Guatemala’s Jungle of Petén. Spread across 200 acres of lush, private reserve, the 19-bungalow hotel offers the perfect blend of luxury and eco-tourism with activities that include tours to the famous UNESCO ruins, trekking, bird watching trails, kayaking and 4X4 ATV tours through the jungle — giving Virgos plenty of opportunity to explore and learn (two must-have components to all their travel experiences)!

LIBRA

Artistic and stylish, feel most complete when coupled, love beautiful people and enjoy cocktail parties, theater, opera and ballet. Libras need a romantic city full of history and culture.

Where to go: Palazzo Victoria – Verona, Italy

Libras will feel right at home as soon as they step foot on the cobblestoned streets of Verona, home of the opera and Shakespeare’s fabled star-crossed lovers. These lovers of art and culture will find a happy home in Palazzo Victoria, which offers the luxury they crave as well as the opportunity to indulge in the shows, museums, and food they desire to experience. Located directly across Porta Borsari (an ancient Roman gate, and yes, it leads to Rome), this 14th century palazzo will swoon Libras away with seamless service and over-the-top amenities like the Victoria’s Opera Serenade, which can be arranged in the privacy of your own suite (how’s that for personalized?). Known for their love of beautiful people and cocktail parties, Libras will enjoy joining the local Veronese for authentic Italian dishes and aperitif at the hotel’s Victoria Club, where the atmosphere matches the glamour and warmth of the city.

SCORPIO

For Scorpios it’s all about finding things that no one else has discovered yet and exploring all of the hidden gems a destination has to offer. And because Scorpio is a Water sign, they particularly enjoy unwinding near the water.

Where to go: Casa Palopo – Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

Guatemala Casa Palopó is located in Lake Atitlán, Guatemala — a hidden gem that taps into the Scorpio traveler’s interest of “off-the-beaten” path destinations. From first landing into Guatemala City, crossing through the popular town of Panajachel, and then taking a small boat ride to one of Lake Atitlan’s 12 villages, Santa Catarina, Scorpios will get a thrill from the journey alone that leads to this luxury hotel. Since getting here is only half the adventure, those born into this water sign find true pleasures at this nine-room boutique property, as it is perched right along the shore of the lake where captivating views of the water, three surrounding volcanoes, and twinkling lights from the Mayan towns can be appreciated from all corners of the hotel. Other hotel perks and amenities include an incredible infinity pool, international cuisine at the open terrace 6.8 Palopo restaurant, a Balinese-inspired spa, and a cozy living room and guest rooms adorned with original paintings and artifacts.

SAGITTARIUS

As the zodiac’s traveler, you are prone to restlessness and always looking for your next big adventure. Curious and energetic, Sagittarius is one of the biggest travelers among all zodiac signs. Their open mind and philosophical view motivates them to wander around the world in search of the meaning of life. Sagittarius is extrovert, free spirit, optimistic and enthusiastic, and likes changes.

Where to go: NYAH – Key West, Florida

NYAH (pronounced NIE-yah), an acronym for “Not Your Average Hotel,” is a new hotel transforming the traditional travel experience – just the name of the hotel alone already has Sagittarius written all over it. Located just a few blocks from Key West’s iconic Duval Street and historical seaport, NYAH offers a “Build Your Own Room” concept in which rooms that can be customized to meet the specific needs of guests. The versatile furniture can be configured to accommodate a single traveler, a pair of vacationing friends, or a bachelorette party of six, without any added fees. In addition to the hotel’s unique accommodations, NYAH features complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, daily wine and cheese happy hour, three pools, two Jacuzzis, and several wrap-around rooftop decks that overlooks Key West’s tropical paradise. There is no doubt that this unique, fun, communal vibe will attract a Sagittarius’ free spirit mind.

