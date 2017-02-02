Chrisette Michele Didn’t Do it For the Money

After thrusting herself into the heated debate over Donald Trump, singer Chrisette Michele called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to explain why she decided to perform at his inauguration.

Michele angered many of her fans when she agreed to serenade the 45th president, who many have called divisive and racist. While many cringed at her decision, folks were even more upset by her initial explanation.

After being criticized, Michele took to social media to issue an open letter to those who questioned the move, and even cited MLK.

https://t.co/lvG5EhBe6r | An Open Letter pic.twitter.com/enNJvHyZPi

— chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) January 19, 2017

The singer’s open letter didn’t stop folks from coming for her, so she spoke with Parr about performing at the inauguration.

Though some accused the Grammy winner of performing for the money, she said that wasn’t the case. “I didn’t just go it for a check,” she told Parr, nothing that getting paid for singing is a regular occurrence and not something special.

Although she said her choice has resulted in a lot of negative criticism, Michele also said she hopes the conversation will result in people getting along better.

“We got a conversation started,” she said. “We’re going to learn how to speak with so much hate and little more understanding.”

Listen to the full interview below.

