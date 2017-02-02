Fans Go Crazy On Twitter After Beyonce Baby News Breaks

Beyonce’s big baby announcement was the talk of social media on Wednesday as fans and friends rushed to wish the singer and her husband Jay Z the best.

The Halo star sparked a Twitter storm by announcing she is expecting twins in an Instagram post, and fans went into overdrive, pinging out 500,000 tweets in just 45 minutes.

Within 15 minutes of the post, 17,000 tweets-per-minute were flying around social media, according to Billboard.

Beyonce made her last pregnancy reveal onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011, when she flipped back a jacket and rubbed her baby belly while laughing at the end of a performance.

The twins will be siblings for Beyonce’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Source:: WENN – Blog

