Gabrielle Union is launching her very own line of hair care products, so that she can give women with textured hair more options.

“I want women with textured hair to have great hair days,” she said. “I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be. Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”

She added that “thriving” doesn’t look the same for everyone.

“A lot of people like to think if you wear extensions or weaves, you’re full of self-hatred and, if you wear natural hairstyles, your sense of self and your sense of community and culture is at an all-time high,” she said. “Sometimes that’s the case. Sometimes it’s not. I just look at it as each person has their own hair journey, and they’re all amazing, valid, worthwhile and beautiful, no matter what.”

Union’s “Flawless” hair care line debuts February 1!

Source:: The Grio

