Jack Antonoff Warned Lena Dunham About Race Joke On First Date

Lena Dunham’s boyfriend warned her not to repeat a racist joke on their first date.

The actress/writer was beating herself over criticisms her new show Girls was getting for introducing an all-white cast when she went for dinner with musician Jack Antonoff – and she felt she needed to explain herself to him.

“The second night we aired was the first time I met my boyfriend; we were on a blind date,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I had been metabolising the criticism all week, and I made a really, really dumb joke that I’m perfectly fine to repeat now ’cause I was f**kin’ 25.

“I said, ‘No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f**k Drake’. He said, ‘Don’t say that in public; that’s not going to help you’.”

