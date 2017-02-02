Jennifer Lopez Bumps Into Ex Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart on Monday after attending a mutual friend’s birthday party in Hollywood.

The couple split for good in August after dating on and off since late 2011, following Jennifer’s separation from then-husband Marc Anthony.

However, their paths crossed again on Monday as Jennifer and her best friend, actress Leah Remini, headed to Cuban restaurant and nightclub El Floridita to celebrate a pal’s birthday.

Dancer Casper was among the guests also invited to the bash, and he and J.Lo appeared to be on good terms as they bumped into one another at the party. The former lovers were photographed smiling and chatting outside the venue, and a source tells E! News there was nothing romantic about the meet up.

“(They) are not back together or romantic in any capacity,” the insider says. “They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have.”

The news emerges weeks after Jennifer was rumored to have struck up a new relationship with rapper Drake, who she joined at his New Year’s Eve gig in Las Vegas. The hip-hop star was also said to have gifted Lopez with a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. hours before ringing in 2017 together.

The pair first became linked in early December, when Drake, 30, attended two of Lopez’s residency gigs in Sin City back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

They continued to fuel the relationship speculation by sharing a cozy photo of the pair embracing on social media, before appearing at a fake winter wonderland-themed “prom”, during which they were crowned the king and queen of the event. Sources claimed the musicians also shared a kiss while waiting to be crowned onstage.

Source:: WENN – Blog

