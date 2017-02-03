Blue Ivy Carter product line reportedly being floated for launch

Beyoncé is reportedly looking to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products.

The line would include everything from fragrances, clothing, and hair products to video games and mobile devices. According to TMZ, the legal documents have already been filed to start the line, and the application is reported to be close to being approved.

In 2012, Beyonce tried to launch a Blue Ivy line, but “Blue Ivy” had already been taken. Adding her last name should give Beyonce just what she needs so she can get her daughter started early on in the mogul life.

Source:: The Grio

