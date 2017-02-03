Gary Owen Shares a Hilarious Black History Month Message

Known to many as the White guy in Black movies and TV shows, Gary Owen is used to standing out. The comedian is one of the few White comedians to crossover to Black audiences, and he seems to love his connection to the culture.

At the start of Black History Month, Owen–whose wife of nearly 20 years is Black–sent out a hilarious message to his fans on Facebook.

“I just want to wish everyone a happy Black History Month. A year ago at this time I got traded for Stacey Dash and it’s been awesome here,” the comedian joked, mentioning his TV show on BET.

So how is Owen celebrating his first Black History Month as part of the fold?

The funnyman said he’s going to “watch all of Denzel Washington and Wesley Snipes’ movies.” He also said he may listen to Kodak Black and Blackstreet, but he won’t be playing Drake or Eminem this month because Drake is biracial and Eminem is White.

Ha!

Watch Gary Owen’s Black History Month message below:

