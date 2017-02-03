Over 100,000 visas revoked since Trump signed travel ban

On Friday, government lawyers revealed that, since the controversial immigration and travel ban signed a week ago by President Donald Trump, over 100,000 visas have been revoked.

During a court session in Virginia, a judge asked for a number to gauge how many people had been affected by this order, which prompted this new revelation of revoked visas.

Erez Reuveni, from the Office of Immigration Litigation at the Civil Division of the Justice Department, also claimed during the court session that no legal permanent residents had been denied entry.

The judge extended a temporary restraining order preventing legal permanent residents from being removed until next Friday.

Source:: The Grio

