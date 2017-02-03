Pamela Anderson Invites Donald Trump’s Son To Elephant Sanctuary

Pamela Anderson has invited the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump to join her on a visit to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary in a bid to convince the avid hunter to put down his guns.

Donald Trump, Jr. has frequently come under fire for his love of hunting, but actress and animal rights activist Pamela is eager to help the 39-year-old develop a deeper appreciation for wildlife by accompanying him on a trip to her Russian publisher pal Evgeny Lebedev’s Space for Giants sanctuary.

Lebedev recently penned a letter to Trump, Jr. expressing his and Pamela’s desire to show him the beauty of the animals, and now the former Baywatch star has forwarded on the message to the businessman.

She also included a personal note for Trump, Jr., according to officials at the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“Dear Donald Jr., I hope this letter finds you well,” she wrote. “It must be a very busy and exciting time. We would love for you to consider our invitation. Your brothers are most welcome of course. Love, Pamela Anderson”.

Trump, Jr. has yet to publicly respond to the letter, but on Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his dogs on another hunting trip in New York.

He captioned the image: “Little late season time afield. Beautiful morning In the woods with some fresh snow. Definitely one of the better ways to fill up a weekend.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

