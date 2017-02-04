A 21-year-old woman claims that Spirit Airlines kicked her off a flight for showing too much cleavage.

Brenda, who declined to give her last name, told Inside Edition on Friday that flight attendants accused her of being drunk and belligerent on a flight from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale, though Brenda says she was sober at the time.

Then, a flight attendant told her to cover up her cleavage. “They mentioned that my body was too exposed and it was obvious that it was my breasts,” Brenda claimed, though the airline has denied the allegations.

Brenda asked another passenger to take a picture of her outfit to prove that it was not inappropriate. What’s more, she said that other witnesses told her that her seat was taken by another staff member, so she believes the airline employees were just trying to give any excuse to make room for the employee.

Spirit Airlines has denied the claims, saying in a statement, “The woman’s cleavage played absolutely no role in her removal. The woman was removed because she was intoxicated and other passengers complained about her behavior.”

But Brenda says the incident affected her so badly that she was embarrassed into putting on a coat. “I feel awful,” she told Inside Edition. “I can’t sleep. It’s really affecting me.”

Source:: The Grio

