Man fights off burglar with machete before realizing it’s his nephew

A 57-year-old Queens resident was shocked when he used a machete to defend himself against a masked burglar, only to later realize that the burglar was his own nephew.

The man had been waiting for a package when there was a knock at the door, but when he opened the door, a masked man was standing there with a box and then forced his way inside to attempt to rob the home.

The resident, who has not been identified, grabbed a machete to fight off the intruder, but when the mask came off during the struggle, he realized that it was his nephew, Kevin Henriksen, according to police.

— Memphis woman walks in on burglars having sex on her couch —

Henriksen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition with severe injuries to his skull. His uncle was also hospitalized in serious condition for injuries sustained during the tousle.

Henriksen, who just turned 25 on Friday, now faces charges of burglary, criminal possession of a firearm and assault.

Neighbors who heard about the fight an attempted burglary were shocked to hear it, with one neighbor saying, “He is a very nice person. He spoke every time he walked by. We talked to each other.”

Source:: The Grio

