Maryland woman killed her four-year-old for not brushing her teeth

A Maryland mother killed her four-year-old daughter when she kicked the girl in the stomach for not brushing her teeth.

Iris Herndanez Rivas’ daughter, Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, died on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police. According to a release from the police department, Rivas called the police on January 26 and “requested medical assistance for her unresponsive four-year-old daughter.”

“Hernandez Rivas told responding officers that her daughter, now identified as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, had entered the bathroom at approximately 11:15 a.m. and started the shower,” the release continued. “After approximately 15 to 20 minutes had passed, Hernandez Rivas heard a noise from the bathroom which prompted her to check on her child.”

“When Hernandez Rivas entered the bathroom, she stated that she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas said she waited approximately one hour before calling 9-1-1.”

The little girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where medical staff told police that “the victim had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma that may have been from the result of physical abuse.”

The next day, Rivas spoke to police again, this time admitting that she had kicked her daughter after becoming angry that she hadn’t brushed her teeth, and as a result of the kick, the girl fell back and hit her head. The girl went to take a shower, and Rivas discovered her face-down after that.

Rivas was arrested on Saturday, January 28, and she is being held without bond.

