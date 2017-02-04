Trump Approval Ratings Lag Behind Past Presidents

It’s been two weeks since Donald Trump’s inauguration and America’s new president’s work so far hasn’t impressed the citizens he’s committed to serving.

CNN reports that a majority, 53%, disapprove of how Trump is executing his job as president, according to a new CNN/ORC poll. The results are the highest disapproval ratings for a newly-elected president since polls began tracking such results.

Overall, 44% approve of how Trump is handling his job. That’s seven points below the 51% average. In addition, 43% of those polled feel intensely negative about Trump.

Several actions taken by Trump over the last two weeks are unfavorably viewed by those polled. Most oppose the Muslim travel ban he put in place by executive order last week. Fifty-five percent say they see the move as an attempt to ban Muslims from entering the country. Six in ten oppose Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Forty-seven percent of those polled favor the executive order on travel overall, which prohibits entry to the U.S. for 90 days by citizens of seven primarily Muslim countries. The order also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and reducing the total number of refugees the U.S. will accept this year. Those who favor the ban say by a 2-1 margin that they would like to see other countries execute such an order.

The CNN/ORC poll was conducted via phone Jan. 31 through Feb. 2. A random national sample of 1,002 adults was used. The margin of error for the full sample’s results is plus or minus three percentage points and is larger for subgroups.

