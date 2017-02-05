Just before she was about to face a judge on drug-related charges a Florida woman recorded herself giving oral sex in the courthouse.

She posted the video, taken in an empty hallway, on Twitter. She captioned it “Just found a way to get out of trouble.”

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Brittney Jones and she also wrote, “That damn tongue got me in trouble again lol.”

According to police, the man involved in the video may be a security guard at the courthouse.

Jones is not facing charges for the incident but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit is investigating.

The video has since been deleted from her account.

Jones was being arraigned for a January 19 arrest on possession on drug paraphernalia charges.

She pleaded no contest and has been sentenced to time served which was two days in jail.

Source:: The Grio

