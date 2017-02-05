Jordan Peele expecting first child with wife Chelsea Peretti

Comic genius Jordan Peele and his wife actress Chelsea Peretti are expecting their first child.

The 38-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress shared the news on Instagram in a photo showing off her growing baby bump.

“Beyonce schmonce,” she captioned, making light of Beyonce’s recent Instagram announcement about her and Jay Z expecting twins.

The couple revealed only last April that they had tied the knot after dating since 2012.

— Jordan Peele gets engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Peretti —

“Eloped a bit ago … our only witness was this lil guy,” Peretti captioned an Instagram post of their dog.

During a Late Night With Seth Meyers trivia game, Peele confirmed the news.

Peretti is not only famous for her role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, she has appeared in other hit shows like Parks and Recreation, New Girl and Andy Samberg’s 2016 movie Popstar: Never Stop Stopping.

Peele is best known for being half of the comedy duo Key & Peele. Their show ran on Comedy Central for five years and he just starred with Key in their 2016 comedy Keanu.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

