Saturday Night Live got a special guest last night when Melissa McCarthy took on the role of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

This Spicer, much like the real one, spent her time at the podium being angry and shouting out “alternative facts” while insulting journalists.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy as Spicer yelled. “When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie, because I came out here to punch you! In the face!”

Most, except maybe Trump supporters, considered this a fine performance as she never broke character even once.

Source:: The Grio

